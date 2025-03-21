Animation fans received welcome news as 'Coco 2' received official confirmation with a 2029 theatrical release date.

The sequel to the 2017 hit will reunite the original creative team, with Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina returning to direct. Mark Nielsen steps in as producer after his work on "Toy Story 4" and "Inside Out 2."

Bob Iger announced the project during a shareholder meeting, noting: "We know it will be full of humor, heart, and adventure."

The original film, which captured worldwide audiences with its vibrant portrayal of Mexican cultural traditions, follows young Miguel's accidental journey to the Land of the Dead where he seeks his musician ancestor.

Critical acclaim for the first film resulted in numerous accolades, including Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Reports indicate a themed attraction based on the franchise is also under development at California Adventure park.