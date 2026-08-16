‘Coco 2’ set to return to the Land of the Dead in 2029

Miguel is heading back to the Land of the Dead, with a sequel to Pixar’s Oscar-winning animated film ‘Coco’ officially in development. The film is scheduled to reach cinemas in November 2029.

The announcement was made at the D23 fan event, where Pixar unveiled new concept art featuring a teenage Miguel with his loyal dog, Dante. Benjamin Bratt is also set to return as Ernesto de la Cruz, the celebrated musician whose actions played a key role in the original film.

Bratt, speaking at the event, teased the sequel’s storyline, revealing that Ernesto will seek revenge against Miguel and send him on another journey into the Land of the Dead. Miguel will eventually be forced to team up with Ernesto, despite their history.

Lee Unkrich, who directed the 2017 original, will return to direct the sequel alongside Adrian Molina. Pixar veteran Mark Nielsen, whose credits include ‘Toy Story 4’ and ‘Inside Out 2’, will produce the film.

‘Coco’, released in 2017, followed Miguel, a young boy determined to pursue music despite his family’s opposition. His journey during Mexico’s Día de los Muertos celebrations takes him into the Land of the Dead, where he discovers long-hidden truths about his family.

The film became a major global success, earning more than USD 800 million at the worldwide box office. It also won two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for ‘Remember Me’.

Pixar confirmed the sequel’s return to the Land of the Dead in a social media post, sharing the first glimpse of the older Miguel and Dante.