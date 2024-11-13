British rock giants Coldplay will perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25, 2025, extending their India tour to a landmark fourth show.

The announcement adds to their already scheduled three performances in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21 making this their most extensive India tour since their 2016 Global Citizen Festival appearance.

Tickets for the Ahmedabad concert go on sale November 16 at noon IST through BookMyShow, utilising a randomised virtual queue system similar to the Mumbai shows.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, will host what the band calls their "biggest ever show" as part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Led by Chris Martin, the quartet is expected to perform their catalogue of hits including "Yellow," "Fix You," and "A Sky Full of Stars," alongside tracks from their latest album.

The global tour, which began in 2022, showcases the band's ninth studio album "Music of the Spheres" and has been praised for its sustainable production practices and innovative stage design.

Fans can expect the band's signature mix of acoustic ballads and high-energy performances that have defined their concerts since their formation in 1996.