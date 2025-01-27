Coldplay frontman Chris Martin won hearts at his final performance in India at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, as he sang the patriotic anthem 'Vande Mataram'.

"Happy Republic Day, India!" greeted Martin.

It looked like a confetti of lights had spread throughout the stadium as fans switched on their flashlights to groove to the band's tunes in their last concert in India, which was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

The atmosphere inside the stadium, with a capacity of over 1.25 lakh, was electric with excitement as the show began exactly at 8 pm.

The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause.

He ended the concert with, “Salute to Mother India” and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

In a cheeky dig, Martin admitted that he didn’t like him “destroy” the English batting lineup with his fiery bowling.

“O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket,” Coldplay’s frontman Chris can be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney+ Hotstar Instagram handle.

Sunday’s show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chris Martin concluded the concert by expressing gratitude and love for the vibrant crowd.

Earlier, Indian singer Jasleen Royal joined Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, on stage for a heartfelt duet of “We Pray”, a track from the band’s latest album Moon Music.

Chris also gave a special shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan during his concert in Mumbai.

Coldplay’s India tour included performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, followed by two shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.