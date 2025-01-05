British rock band Coldplay has received a notice from Gujarat's District Child Protection Unit ahead of their highly anticipated concerts at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025.

The band, led by frontman Chris Martin, has been specifically instructed to avoid involving children on stage during their performances.

Concert organisers have also been directed to ensure that no child enters the venue without earplugs, citing potential health risks from sound levels exceeding 120 decibels. The notice follows a complaint filed by a resident of Chandigarh. Authorities have warned that failing to meet these safety requirements could lead to strict action.

This isn’t the only stop for Coldplay in India. The band has already announced shows in Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025. It’s been nine years since their last performance in the country at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, where they wowed fans with hits like Fix You and Viva La Vida.

With Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion back on stage, fans are gearing up for an unforgettable experience—but this time, with safety taking centre stage.