India's music scene reached a fever pitch on September 22 as Coldplay concert tickets disappeared faster than a guitar riff. The British rock icons' upcoming shows at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium sparked an online frenzy that first crashed BookMyShow's servers and later left countless fans refreshing in vain.

Within minutes of going live, the first two dates – January 18 and 19 – sold out completely. Even the hastily added January 21 show vanished in the blink of an eye, leaving a trail of virtual dust and disappointed fans.

The internet erupted into a meme fest as ticket-seekers channelled their frustration into humour. "Considering the demand, Coldplay should just play for a month straight!" one fan tweeted. Another commented, "Don't leave without celebrating Holi with us!"

One clever tweet summed up the situation perfectly: "Music of the Spheres has become Music of the Sold Out Shows."

Reports suggest at least a million people found themselves stuck in the online queue, desperately hoping for a chance to see the "Viva La Vida" hitmakers live. The craze was so intense that some fans jokingly offered to trade vital organs for a spot in the crowd.

Ticket prices ranged from Rs 2,500 to Rs 12,500, and an additional lounge of Rs 35,000 but the cost seemed irrelevant to Indian Coldplayers. The band's signature blend of introspective lyrics and arena-ready anthems has clearly struck a chord with the country's music lovers.

Coldplay's Indian concerts are set to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for those lucky enough to snag entry. For everyone else? There's always the hope of a live stream – and the shared bond of being part of India's passionate, if slightly frenzied, Coldplay family.