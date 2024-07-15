British rock band Coldplay unveiled their latest track, 'Good Feelings,' during a concert at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. The surprise performance delighted fans and offered a glimpse into the band's upcoming album.

Frontman Chris Martin led the performance of the upbeat song, which features nostalgic lyrics about love and summer days. The track, rumoured to have been originally slated for their 2021 album 'Music of the Spheres,' now includes vocals by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

'Good Feelings' is expected to be part of Coldplay's tenth studio album, 'Moon Music,' set for release on October 4. This follows the June release of another new single, 'Feelslikeimfallinginlove,' also produced by Martin for the forthcoming album.

The Rome concert is part of Coldplay's extensive global tour supporting 'Music of the Spheres.' The tour, which began in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, is scheduled to conclude with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 16.

As excitement builds for 'Moon Music,' fans eagerly anticipate more surprises and live performances of the band's latest material. Coldplay continues demonstrating their ability to evolve musically while maintaining their signature sound that has captivated audiences worldwide.