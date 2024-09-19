Mumbai is set for a massive musical event as Coldplay prepares to return to India after nearly a decade. The British rock sensation will perform at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19, 2025, as part of their "Music of the Spheres World Tour."

BookMyShow Live dropped the exciting news on Wednesday, sending fans into a frenzy. This marks Coldplay's first performance in India since their 2016 appearance at the Global Citizen Festival, also held in Mumbai.

Ticket sales kick off on September 22, 2024, at 12 pm IST exclusively through BookMyShow. Prices start at Rs 2,500, with a limit of eight tickets per transaction. Organisers stress that tickets won't be available at the venue, so online purchase is a must.

The four-hour spectacle promises to showcase Coldplay's impressive catalogue of hits. Fans can expect to hear chart-toppers like "Viva la Vida," "A Sky Full of Stars," "Paradise", "My Universe" and "In My Place" performed live by Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion.

Adding to the anticipation, a mystery guest is set to join Coldplay on stage. While details remain under wraps, this surprise addition has sparked widespread speculation among fans.

Coldplay's shows are known for their immersive experiences, and Mumbai won't be an exception. Each attendee will receive an LED wristband upon entry, syncing with the music to create a stadium-wide light show.

As Mumbai gears up for this long-awaited return, the Coldplay concerts are shaping up to be among the most anticipated events of 2025. The band's massive global following, combined with their reputation for electrifying live performances, promises an unforgettable experience for Indian fans.