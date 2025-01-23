Coldplay frontman Chris Martin made a surprise appearance on Wednesday at the five-year anniversary celebration of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) in Mumbai. The private event, held at the Bombay Club, marked a milestone for the foundation, which focuses on health, education, and sports for underprivileged communities.

Martin, who performed in Mumbai recently, engaged in a one-on-one conversation with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Dressed in an all-black ensemble paired with white sneakers, the singer congratulated Sachin on the foundation’s impact and its mission of creating better opportunities for children.

The evening’s theme, "Shine Brighter Together," highlighted the foundation’s vision of empowering young lives through strategic initiatives. Sara Tendulkar, who recently took on the role of Director at STF, made her first official appearance in this capacity.

Reflecting on the foundation’s achievements, she shared, “Over the last five years, we’ve touched more than 100,000 lives. That’s a hundred thousand reasons to keep going. I’m excited to build on what my parents started and create a world of opportunities for young dreamers.”

A short film showcased the foundation’s work, including collaborations with over 15 NGOs. The initiative has focused on building infrastructure in rural areas, improving healthcare for children, and introducing innovative education programs.

Sachin Tendulkar, addressing the gathering, said, “When I retired from cricket, I knew my journey wasn’t over. Anjali and I wanted to give back and support young dreamers. Now, with Sara taking the lead, I’m confident STF will continue transforming dreams into reality.”

Since its inception in 2019, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation has been committed to driving social change, addressing critical gaps, and supporting marginalised communities.

With plans to expand its sports-for-development programmes and strengthen healthcare and education initiatives, the foundation aims to make the next decade one of even greater impact.