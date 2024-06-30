While SEVENTEEN made headlines as the first K-pop act to perform live at Glastonbury, BTS managed to steal the spotlight without even setting foot on the festival grounds.

BTS, despite six of its members currently serving in the South Korean military, managed to make their presence felt through a heartfelt tribute by Coldplay. During their record-breaking fifth headlining set on June 29, Chris Martin and his bandmates performed 'My Universe', their collaboration with BTS, to an enthusiastic audience.

Martin addressed the crowd in Korean before launching into the song, saying, "Though they are in the army right now, we are gonna sing all the way to Korea."

As BTS's pre-recorded verses played, the Glastonbury audience sang along, creating a powerful moment of global musical unity. Martin's heartfelt shout-out, "To my brothers in BTS, we are sending so much love," resonated deeply with fans.

This gesture by Coldplay not only highlighted the strong bond between the two groups but also demonstrated BTS's enduring global influence. Even while on 'hiatus', the global sensation continues to make waves in the international music scene.

'My Universe', a collaborative effort between BTS and Coldplay, has been a massive success since its release, spawning multiple versions including remixes by SUGA, David Guetta, and Galantis.

While other K-pop acts may have performed at the festival, it was BTS who truly captured the spirit of Glastonbury's diverse and inclusive ethos, proving once again their unparalleled ability to connect with audiences worldwide, even in absentia.