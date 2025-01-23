Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer-director Remo D'Souza and singer-comedian Sugandha Mishra have received threat emails, threatening - "This is not a publicity stunt".

The threat email, with its IP address traced to Pakistan according to the initial investigation, stated: "We have been monitoring your recent activities, and we believe it is imperative to bring a sensitive matter to your attention. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you."

The email further added that the message must be treated "with the utmost seriousness and confidentiality".

"Failure to do so may result in severe consequences that could impact your professional and personal life," it stated.

The email, which was signed by one Bishnu, further stated that if they don't respond to it within the next eight hours, "we will take necessary actions".

A case was registered at Amboli and Oshiwara police stations, following which an investigation has been launched.

Initial investigations revealed that the IP address of the email was traced to Pakistan.