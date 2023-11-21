Comedian Vir Das, after winning an Emmy for his comedy show 'Vir Das: Landing', expressed his joy and gratitude. He posted a photograph of himself holding the award and was seen with Akash Sharma and Reg Tigerman. His post was met with a surge of congratulatory messages from fans.

Taking to Instagram, Vir posted a series of pictures expressing his happiness. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the @iemmys for this incredible honour."

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to "Vir Das: Landing".

He added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for indian comedy and for the community of artists at large."

The award for the Comedy Category was a tie, with 'Derry Girls Season 3' also receiving the recognition.

'Vir Das: Landing' is his fourth Netflix comedy special. It explores themes of global identity, cultural belonging, personal growth, love, failure, social media, outrage, unexpected drug encounters, war-zone education, complex mathematical metaphors, the current state of comedy, award nominations, intoxication, and finding one's place in the world.