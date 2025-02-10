YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has found himself at the centre of controversy after making an offensive remark on the YouTube show India's Got Latent. The backlash was swift, leading to legal complaints and strong political reactions. Facing mounting criticism, Allahbadia issued a public apology in a video statement posted on X.

Allahbadia admitted his mistake, saying, "I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry." He further acknowledged in the video, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry."

The controversy erupted after a clip from the show went viral, in which Allahbadia asked a contestant an offensive question involving their parents. The so-called 'joke' drew laughter from comedian Samay Raina, who was also part of the show, but triggered widespread condemnation online. Many social media users and public figures slammed the podcaster for his remark, calling it distasteful and unacceptable.

Amid the backlash, formal complaints have been lodged against Ranveer Allahbadia, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and comedian Samay Raina. The complaints, filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission, demand strict action against the show's participants and organisers.

According to the complaint, the remarks made during the show were obscene, derogatory to women and parents, and seemed designed to generate controversy for financial gain. Legal charges under the Indian Penal Code have been sought, along with the suspension of the show’s broadcast.