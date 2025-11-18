Comic Con India to debut in Northeast with grand two-day festival in Guwahati

Comic Con India is set to make its North East debut with a two-day pop culture festival in Guwahati beginning November 22. The maiden edition will bring an exciting blend of global and homegrown talent, offering a major platform for creative expression in the region.

Comic Con India CEO Shefali Johnson told PTI that the event will feature celebrated comic book artist and writer Bill Golliher, widely known for his decades-long contribution to Archie Comics. His stories and artwork have shaped iconic characters such as Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The festival will also showcase 16 prominent Indian creators, including Tadam Gyadu, an acclaimed illustrator from Arunachal Pradesh who has collaborated with major Indian and international publishers, and Debojyoti Choudhury from Assam, a digital artist whose vibrant, culture-driven work has attracted brand collaborations and a large online following.

Adding to the excitement, stand-up comedians Anirban Dasgupta and Krishnendu Paul, rappers and singers like EPR Iyer, MC Headshot, Kai RJ, and Guwahati’s own hip-hop dance group Unity One Crew will perform during the two-day event.

Johnson said Guwahati Comic Con will give the entire Northeast a platform for creative self-expression, bringing together India’s finest creators along with international artists to inspire young illustrators, storytellers, and performers. She emphasised that the aim is to keep Comic Con accessible and rooted in gaming, cosplay, music, and comics—elements that strongly resonate with the region’s energetic youth culture.

NODWIN Gaming Co-founder and Managing Director Akshat Rathee highlighted the region's vibrant artistic spirit, reflected in its traditional Bihu dances, the beat of the dhol and pepa, and the elegance of Mekhela Sador. He said that fans from the Northeast have long travelled across India to attend Comic Cons, consistently standing out with their creativity and enthusiasm, but now, for the first time, they will have the opportunity to celebrate at home.

To enhance the experience for gaming enthusiasts, leading gaming personality Scout (Tanmay Singh) will also be present, offering fans a chance to interact, participate in live challenges, and engage with India’s rapidly expanding esports and creator landscape.