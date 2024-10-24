A lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs has made serious allegations regarding drug use within his business operations. Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a former videographer and producer for Combs, claimed that employees were required to carry illegal substances, including pink cocaine, or "Tuci." This drug has been linked to the recent death of singer Liam Payne.

Jones filed the complaint in February, accusing Combs of sexual harassment and asserting that drug use was rampant among his staff, which included housekeepers, chefs, and butlers. The lawsuit arrived amidst several legal challenges faced by Combs, including accusations of sexual abuse from his ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

Combs' legal team has vehemently denied Jones' allegations, labelling him a "con man" seeking financial gain. "Mr Jones is shamelessly looking for an easy and wholly undeserved payday," stated Combs' attorney, emphasising that they possess "overwhelming, indisputable proof" that the claims are false.

These allegations follow Combs' recent arrest during raids at his residences in Los Angeles and Miami, where he faces federal charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. Prosecutors allege that Combs orchestrated drug-fueled parties known as "freak offs," which involved coercion and could last for several days.