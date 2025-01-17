Music fans unable to snag tickets to Coldplay's sold-out India concerts can now join the celebration from their living rooms. The band has announced their Republic Day performance will be available for streaming nationwide on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Namaste to all our friends in India. We are so happy to tell you that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live," announced frontman Chris Martin in a heartfelt video message, sporting his signature warm smile. His partner, actor Dakota Johnson, was spotted arriving with the band at Mumbai airport on Thursday, adding to the excitement surrounding their highly anticipated Indian debut.

The British rockers are set to kick off their six-show Indian adventure with three performances at Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium this weekend. Local sensation Jasleen Royal will warm up the crowd, along with rising stars Shone and Elyanna.

The tour's grand finale will unfold at Ahmedabad's massive Narendra Modi Stadium, where the January 26 Republic Day show will be broadcast live. This marks the first time an international band of this scale has offered a simultaneous streaming experience for Indian viewers.

Fresh from breaking attendance records across Europe and America, the band will next head to Asia in April, with stops planned in Hong Kong and South Korea.

The band's current lineup remains unchanged since their formation - Chris Martin (vocals, piano), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), Will Champion (drums), and Phil Harvey (creative director).