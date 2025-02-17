The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2024 winners were announced in a star-studded ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday. Vatican-set thriller Conclave and Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist emerged as the top winners, each securing four awards. Conclave won Best Film and Outstanding British Film, while The Brutalist earned Best Director for Corbet and Best Actor for Adrien Brody.

Hosted by Doctor Who star David Tennant, the event was streamed in India via Lionsgate Play. Several films won multiple awards, including Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora, and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, each receiving two honors.

Major Winners:

- Best Film: Conclave (Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman)

- Best Director: Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

- Best Leading Actor: Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

- Best Leading Actress: Mikey Madison (Anora)

- Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)

- Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

- Best Original Screenplay: Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

- Best Adapted Screenplay: Peter Straughan (Conclave)

- Best Film Not in the English Language: Emilia Perez (Jacques Audiard)

- Best Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

- Best Animated Film: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

- Best Cinematography: The Brutalist (Lol Crawley)

- Best Editing: Conclave (Nick Emerson)

- Best Costume Design: Wicked (Paul Tazewell)

- Best Makeup & Hair: The Substance

- Best Production Design: Wicked

- Best Sound: Dune: Part Two

- Best Visual Effects: Dune: Part Two

- Outstanding British Film: Conclave

- Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Kneecap (Rich Peppiatt)

- EE Rising Star Award: David Jonsson

Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist was a standout, with Adrien Brody’s performance securing him the Best Actor award. Mikey Madison took home Best Actress for Anora, while Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldana won in supporting categories.

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two dominated the technical categories, winning Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. Meanwhile, the Wallace & Gromit franchise continued its legacy, winning Best Animated Film.

The night also saw recognition for emerging talent, with David Jonsson winning the EE Rising Star Award, voted for by the public.

With a mix of celebrated veterans and breakthrough talent, BAFTA 2024 showcased a diverse and competitive field, setting the stage for an intriguing awards season ahead.