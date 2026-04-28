Construction worker dies during stage setup for Shakira concert in Brazil

A construction worker has died after an accident during preparations for a concert by Shakira in Brazil, organisers confirmed.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon while crews were assembling stage structures for the public performance. In a statement shared on Instagram, organisers said the accident “tragically claimed the life of a professional who was working on assembling the structures for the show”.

Emergency assistance was provided at the scene before the injured worker was taken to hospital. “First responders provided initial care at the scene, and the Fire Department was immediately called to transport the patient,” the statement said, adding that the worker later died at the hospital.

Organisers said support was being extended to those affected. “At this time, we are providing all support, comfort, and solidarity to the responsible company, its team, and the victim’s family.”

Officials from the state fire brigade reported that the worker sustained severe crushing injuries to his lower limbs while operating a lifting system. “Before the arrival of emergency teams, the victim had already been removed from the equipment by other employees present,” the brigade said. He was transported to Miguel Couto Municipal Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death.

The fatal incident has cast a shadow over preparations for the show, with no further details released about possible safety reviews.

Separately, the singer’s planned performances in India have been postponed. Shows scheduled in Mumbai and Delhi earlier this month were called off by organisers, citing “geopolitical situation and regional tensions”.