The digital community is mourning the loss of beloved content creator Misha Agarwal, who tragically passed away on April 24, 2025, just two days before her 25th birthday. Her family announced the heartbreaking news through a post on her official Instagram account late Friday night.

The post, simple yet devastating, opened with her name and dates — Misha Agarwal (April 26, 2000 – April 24, 2025) — confirming her untimely passing. The message read:

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agarwal’s passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss."

The post concluded with an emotional appeal: "Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts."

The news stunned Misha's followers, many of whom found it difficult to process such a sudden loss. Among the many emotional responses, one fan poignantly commented, "Ideally it’s her birthday today…. Please tell me is it something like she is reborn today… now that she’ll be 25 today."

Another wrote, "I really hope this is not true. She was such a beautiful talented girl. The pain must be unimaginable, prayers to her family."

Responding to the overwhelming outpouring of grief and confusion, Misha’s sister, Mukta Agarwal, addressed followers through a comment under the announcement post. She wrote:

"Guys, please don’t panic. You deserve to know this news, which is why we’re sharing the update now. We’re not in a position to explain the hows and whys at the moment. Please take care!"

At this time, the cause of Misha’s death has not been disclosed. Mukta's own Instagram account has been set to private, as the family navigates through this incredibly difficult period.

Misha Agarwal was known for her relatable and heartfelt content, which touched upon everyday struggles — from dating and friendships to family dynamics. She occasionally delighted her audience with GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos, offering a glimpse into her vibrant personality.

With around 3.5 lakh (350,000) followers on Instagram, Misha’s videos often crossed millions of views, connecting deeply with young audiences across the country. Her YouTube channel, The Misha Agarwal Show, further expanded her reach and showcased her versatility as a creator.