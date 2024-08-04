Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be heading for a divorce, with the couple spending the summer apart and publicly listing their shared Beverly Hills mansion for sale. While the evidence for a future split is visible, the cause remains unconfirmed. However, it's suspected that Lopez’s new cocktail line might have been the final straw, challenging a sober Affleck.

A source close to the couple claimed that Lopez’s new alcohol brand was the reason behind their split. Affleck, a recovering alcoholic, found JLo’s alcohol brand, Delola, to be an insult to his struggles with maintaining sobriety. It was alleged that Lopez was trying to expand her wealth with the brand, which launched last year, leaving Affleck devastated, as reported by The Mirror.

The Batman actor reportedly felt that the brand launch was "rubbing his face in it," which made him “sick.” A friend of Ben said, “Ben had to fight to get his life back after overcoming alcohol. Knowing how he lost everything including the love of his family, knowing that he could possibly relapse, Jen decided to start her own spritzer line for more money, as if she did not have enough. This was one of the things that broke the camel's back. But Ben saved his sobriety."

The alcohol brand wasn’t the only reason for their split. Affleck wasn’t a fan of Lopez’s documentary "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story," which discussed their earlier split. Being a private person, he tried to reason with Lopez to halt the production, but she went ahead with the project anyway.

Affleck recently bought a mansion in Los Angeles, close to his kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez sold her condo in New York and celebrated her birthday without her husband. The couple is expected to file for divorce by the end of this summer.

A source said, “They are waiting for the right time to drop them. At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't. Honestly, in the end, they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."