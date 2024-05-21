Losing a close friend can be incredibly difficult, but for Courteney Cox, her former Friends co-star Matthew Perry still feels very much present in her life.

In a recent interview with a leading American television newsmagazine, Cox opened up about her enduring bond with Perry, who tragically passed away on October 28, 2023, at just 54 years old.

"I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world," the 59-year-old actor said of her longtime friend and co-star, who played Chandler Bing to her Monica Geller for 10 seasons on the iconic sitcom.

Despite his struggles, Cox fondly remembered Perry's huge heart and comedic genius. "He is genuinely a huge heart. Obviously struggled. I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years."

Remarkably, Cox revealed that Perry's presence is still very much felt in her daily life. "He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she said.

The actor explained her spiritual connection, sharing, "I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us. I do sense -- I sense Matthew's around for sure."

Perry's death was ruled as caused by acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors. He was honoured at the 2023 Emmys during the In Memoriam segment, with his image appearing as Charlie Puth performed "See You Again" transitioning into the Friends theme.

Weeks after his passing, Cox paid tribute on Instagram, writing, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day." She shared a clip showcasing Perry's legendary comedic timing.

Perry's iconic portrayal of the sarcastic but lovable Chandler for a decade on Friends earned him an Emmy nomination in 2002 and cemented his status as a comic legend.