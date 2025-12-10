Nagaland duo CoZye breaks out nationally, wows India’s Got Talent with Beatbox–Fingerstyle fusion

Nagaland-based musical duo ‘CoZye', comprising beatboxer Coffee and fingerstyle guitarist Zayie Zacchaeus — is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting acts in India’s indie music scene. Known for blending intricate fingerstyle guitar with powerful beatboxing, the duo creates a full-band experience using just voice, guitar, and a loop station.

Coffee, a two-time Northeast India Beatbox Champion, and Zayie, a Northeast India Guitar Champion, bring together their individual artistry to craft a distinct fusion of acoustic, pop, indie and electronic sounds. Their performances often feature reimagined covers of popular Asian pop hits alongside original compositions.

The duo recently completed a sold-out residency at BT Studio’s The Beach Terrace in Chennai, where they performed their hit single “Monochrome”, released in 2025, to enthusiastic audiences. Their growing popularity follows notable appearances at major events, including the Hornbill Music Festival and a beachside live music session in Chennai.

Their rising fame was further amplified by their audition on India’s Got Talent Season 11, where the judges warmly welcomed them. Navjot Singh Sidhu said he already knew of the duo and had read about their journey, calling them “very, very famous.” Malaika Arora too praised the pair, saying she had watched their videos and was impressed by their originality and energy. Their unique style, combining rhythm, melody and electronic layers, earned them unanimous appreciation, marking one of the standout auditions of the season.

नाम रोशन कर रहे हैं, Our boys from Nagaland 😎



Wanna know how? Head over to #cozyemusic pic.twitter.com/IKBnAw0aNo — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) December 10, 2025

Active across social media, particularly Instagram, CoZye continues to share performance clips and collaborations, steadily expanding their fan base beyond the Northeast. Both artists have also received state-level recognition and awards from Nagaland and Tripura, further cementing their artistic presence.

With new music in the pipeline and national buzz steadily growing, CoZye is positioning itself as a standout act in India’s contemporary indie landscape.

