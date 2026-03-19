Creepy-cute Labubu set for big-screen chaos with 'Paddington' director at the helm

Labubu, the mischievous, wide-eyed creature that has quietly built a global cult following, is now heading for cinemas — and the team behind it suggests this won’t be a routine toy adaptation.

Paul King, the BAFTA-nominated director behind Paddington and Wonka, will direct, produce and co-write the film, bringing a filmmaker known for balancing charm with eccentric storytelling into Labubu’s strange universe. He is teaming up with acclaimed playwright Steven Levenson on the script.

The project is still in early development, but the approach is already clear: a mix of live-action and CGI designed to place Labubu directly into the real world while retaining its unsettling, offbeat appeal.

The character itself is far from a typical children’s mascot. Created by artist Kasing Lung, Labubu emerged from an illustrated book series before becoming a breakout success in the global collectibles market. Its popularity has been fuelled by blind box releases — where buyers do not know which figure they will get — turning each purchase into a gamble and driving repeat demand.

What sets Labubu apart is its aesthetic contradiction: part adorable, part eerie. That duality has helped it stand out in an increasingly crowded designer toy market, building a loyal fan base across Asia, Europe and beyond.

The film announcement was made in Paris during a global exhibition marking a decade of “The Monsters”, the world Lung created. Industry backing for the project had already been secured last year, signalling confidence that Labubu can move beyond shelves and into mainstream entertainment.

Lung will be closely involved as executive producer, alongside a production team that includes King, Michael Schaefer and Wenxin She.

No casting or release details have been revealed, but expectations are already high. With a director known for turning unconventional characters into global hits, the real question is whether Labubu’s odd charm can translate into a full-fledged film franchise — or become something even stranger on screen.