Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor’s latest offering Crew is a hit. After the film's critical and commercial reception, is director Rajesh Krishnan already planning a sequel? Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Krishnan said that question would be better answered by producer Rhea Kapoor.

In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, director of Crew, Rajesh A Krishnan spoke about the chances of Crew 2 happening. He said , “That’s a question Rhea (Kapoor) will be able to answer. But for me, whether Crew 2 happens or not will depend on the script. What I read and what material develops is going to be very important. I am overwhelmed by the love that has come our way for Crew. So, if there is a follow-up or a sequel coming up, it will only materialise once we have a solid script in place.”

Rajesh also added that he’s been in touch with Kriti and Kareena ever since the Friday release: “I am happy to see Kriti do theatre visits to see the audience reaction and Kareena has just got back from a holiday. So we are in touch and perhaps Tabu, Kareena, Kriti and I will soon catch up.”

The film has grossed over Rs 62.53 crore over the weekend at the world wide box office and despite competition from Hollywood biggie Godzilla x Kong, it’s clocked good numbers. The film has been well received by not just women but also family audiences.

Crew 2 stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma.