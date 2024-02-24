The much-anticipated film "Crew" featuring powerhouse actresses Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon has unveiled its teaser, promising viewers a wild and quirky ride. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the film's teaser introduces the trio in a fun-filled adventure as air hostesses, hinting at a rollercoaster of humor and unexpected twists.

Released a few weeks ago, a sneak peek from the film had already created a buzz among fans. The teaser showcases the leading ladies—Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon—ready to steal the spotlight with their antics, risks, and a touch of fakery. The addition of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma further enhances the film's appeal.

With quirky dialogues, lively background music, and humor infused in every frame, the teaser sets the stage for a thrilling flight adventure. Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section, praising the promising glimpse of the film. One user shared, "Teaser looks promising...all my favorite girls in one frame...really looking forward to 29th March...all the best Crew team."

The caption accompanying the teaser adds to the anticipation: "Kursi ki peti baandh lein, kyunki yahan ka taapmaan aapke liye bahot garam hone vala hai" (Buckle up your seat belts, because the temperature here is about to soar for you). Another fan suggested, "Movie to Watch With Your Girl Gang...," highlighting the film's potential as a perfect watch for friends. The general sentiment among fans is eagerness, with comments like "Eagerly waiting" echoing the anticipation.



Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, "Crew" unfolds its storyline mostly in Abu Dhabi and Mumbai. The logline reveals a plot revolving around three air hostesses, leading them into unexpected and unwarranted situations, ultimately ensnaring them in a web of lies. As the film gears up for its release on March 29, fans can expect a joyous and unpredictable journey with this star-studded crew.