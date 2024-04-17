In a recent interview with Elle India, actress Kriti Sanon shed light on her latest film "Crew," directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Released on March 29, the film has sparked discussions for its unique narrative and potential sequel.

Sanon clarified that "Crew" isn't about male bashing, contrary to some speculations. The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor and Tabu, is a heist comedy revolving around three ambitious flight attendants. "When I first heard the script from her (Rhea Kapoor), I knew this wasn’t a manifesto on feminism. This wasn’t about male bashing. This was just about the good, clean fun of three women outsmarting the authorities to steal a cache of gold for themselves," said Kriti.

Rhea Kapoor confirmed the possibility of a sequel, despite her usual apprehension towards them. "I really get scared of sequels...but this is the first film where I finished the film and a week later, my writers have messaged me and told me that they have an idea for the sequel," she stated. Kapoor expressed her excitement and hinted at the potential for a "fun sequel" given the open-ended conclusion of the film.

"Crew" boasts a star-studded cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, the film navigates complex situations, adding layers of intrigue to its storyline.

With its refreshing take on heist comedies and the buzz surrounding its potential sequel, "Crew" continues to captivate audiences and industry insiders alike, solidifying its place in contemporary cinema.