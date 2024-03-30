The heist comedy film "Crew," featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in leading roles has made waves at the box office with a staggering worldwide gross of Rs 20.07 crore on its opening day. Released in theatres across India on Friday and directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film has garnered attention for its unique storyline and star-studded cast.

Produced by Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, "Crew" has achieved a significant milestone by securing the highest-ever opening for a film with three female leads worldwide, according to the makers. In India alone, the film has raked in a net collection of Rs 10.28 crore.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, producer Ektaa R Kapoor took to Instagram to thank the audience. She wrote, "Thanku INDIA !!!! My girls n our director showed d world how it’s done!!! World wide dhamaka! (sic)." Tabu and Kriti also celebrated the film's success on their respective Instagram pages, hailing it as a historic achievement.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who reunites with producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor after their collaboration on the 2018 hit "Veere Di Wedding," expressed her excitement about working with them again. In an Instagram post, she shared her enthusiasm for being part of "Crew" alongside co-stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma.

"Crew" revolves around three air hostesses played by Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti whose lives take an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits. The film promises a blend of comedy and suspense, with Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma adding to the ensemble cast in pivotal roles.