Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are reportedly all set to marry with traditional customs after 3 years of becoming husband and wife on February 14.

Pandya and Stankovic, as well as their son Agastya Pandya, were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Pandya was seen in the photos taken by paparazzi at the airport donning a black t-shirt and matching jeans, while Stankovic, his wife, looked elegant in a black blazer and a matching top underneath.

As per reports, to attend the rumoured wedding, the pair travelled to Udaipur on February 13 have also brought their families and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan.

The entire Pandya family is travelling to Udaipur. Along with the pair, Pandya's brother Krunal Pandya, his wife Pankhuri Sharma, and their son Kavir were spotted at the airport.

Early on Tuesday (February 14), Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli were seen at the Mumbai airport. The two posed together for the cameras while wearing similar jackets with the letter "A" printed on them. The two appear to be travelling to Udaipur for Hardik Pandya and his Natasa Stankovic's wedding festivities.

The Indian state of Rajasthan is definitely a royal one, with several forts and palaces. Rajasthan has a certain fascination about it that entices visitors from outside India as well as within the nation to come and experience life as a king or queen.

Rajasthan has emerged as the preferred location for celebrity weddings. Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra recently wed in Jaisalmer. Soon after, the daughter of Union minister Smriti Irani was married at the 500-year-old Nagaur fort.

Due to the Covid-19 limitations, the pair married in a low-key court ceremony on May 31, 2020. According to multiple media reports, the couple's wedding rituals began on Monday, and on Tuesday (Valentine's Day), they will reportedly repeat their vows.