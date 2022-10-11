Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming movie Double XL is the current talk of the town. The film aims to shatter stereotypes related to weight issues and body shaming.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also makes a cameo in the film.

A new look, of the Indian cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, from Double XL is out now. The cricketer looked dapper in a tuxedo as he danced hand-in-hand with Huma.

The movie is all set to release on October 14, 2022. Ahead of that, the first look of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan from the film was unveiled on October 11.

Sharing on social media, Huma wrote, Cat is out of the bag. Finally @shikhardofficial #DoubleXL @aslisona @iamzahero @mahatofficial

In the photos posted by Huma, Shikhar looked dapper in a black tuxedo with a bow as he danced hand-in-hand with Huma.

Double XL marks Shikhar Dhawan's first appearance in a film. Speaking about the project, he said in a statement, "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is watching entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society, and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what."

Double XL is about friendship and self-love as two plus-sized girls cruise around worldly problems with fierceness and laughter. The film stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.