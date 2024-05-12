In a concerning instance of digital manipulation, renowned actor and Crime Patrol host Anup Soni has fallen victim to the misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI). A video featuring edited segments from the popular television show Crime Patrol surfaced online, with Soni's voice digitally cloned to promote illicit activities, specifically betting on Telegram.

The fabricated clip, which rapidly gained traction across various social media platforms, showcased Soni's AI-cloned voice encouraging viewers to join a Telegram group purportedly for betting purposes. Soni promptly denounced the video as fraudulent and emphasized the necessity for vigilance against such deceptive practices.

"This is completely fake, and we all have to be alert with respect to how things can be manipulated," Soni asserted in a statement shared with IndiaToday.in. "They have incorporated AI to replicate my voice and speaking style, and some clips from Crime Patrol have been edited and used to promote match betting on Telegram. It is a fraud alert."

The alarming video, leveraging AI technology to mimic Soni's voice and mannerisms convincingly, had already amassed an astonishing 31 million views at the time of reporting. The incident underscores the growing sophistication of digital fraud and the challenges posed by AI-enabled manipulation.

This incident isn't an isolated occurrence within the entertainment industry. Previously, actors such as Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan have spoken out against the unauthorized use of their likeness through deepfake technology, notably in the context of political endorsements. Concerns regarding the misuse of AI to create convincing but false narratives have prompted legal action, including complaints filed with law enforcement agencies.

On the professional front, Anup Soni was most recently featured in the ZEE5 web series, "Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt Ltd," showcasing his versatility across various digital platforms.