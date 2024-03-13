Critics Choice 2024: Vikrant Massey and Shefali Shah named as Best Actor and Best Actress
The Critics Choice Awards 2024 saw Vikrant Massey and Shefali Shah winning the Best Actor and Best Actress awards respectively. '12th Fail' won the Best Film award while 'Kohrra' was named the Best Series.
The Critics Choice Awards 2024 took place on Tuesday, March 12. Celebrities like as Richa Chadha, Anil Kapoor, Kiran Rao, Ali Fazal, Vidya Balan, Vikrant Massey, and Karan Johar attended the star-studded event.
Vikrant Massey was recognized as the Best Actor, while Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" took home the Best Film trophy. The Best Actress award went to Shefali Shah for "Three of Us."
The Best Series Award went to Barun Sobti's Netflix series "Kohrra."
Best Short Film – 'Nocturnal Burger'
Best Director – 'Nocturnal Burger' - Reema Maya
Best Actor – 'Giddh' (The Scavenger) - Sanjay Mishra
Best Actress – 'Nocturnal Burger' – Millo Sunka
Best Writing – 'Giddh' – Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini
Best Cinematography – 'Last Days of Summer' - Jigmet Wangchuk
Series
Best Series – 'Kohrra'
Best Direction – 'Jubilee' - Vikramaditya Motwane
Best Writing – 'Kohrra' – Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma
Best Actor – 'Kohrra' - Savinderpal Vicky
Best Actress – 'Trial by Fire' - Rajshri Deshpande
Best Supporting Actor – 'Jubilee' - Sidhant Gupta
Best Supporting Actress – 'Lust Stories season 2': The Mirror – Amruta Subhash
Features
Best Film – '12th Fail'
Best Direction – PS Vinothraj – 'Koozhangal' (Pebbles)
Best Writing – Devashish Makhija - 'Joram'
Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee – 'Joram'
Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun – 'Three of Us'
Best Actor – Vikrant Massey – '12th Fail'
Best Actress – Shefali Shah – 'Three of Us'
Best Supporting Actor – Jaideep Ahlawat – 'Jaane Jaan'
Best Supporting Actress – Deepti Naval – 'Goldfish'
Gender Sensitivity – 'Fire in the Mountains'
Congratulations to all the winners
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