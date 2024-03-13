The Critics Choice Awards 2024 took place on Tuesday, March 12. Celebrities like as Richa Chadha, Anil Kapoor, Kiran Rao, Ali Fazal, Vidya Balan, Vikrant Massey, and Karan Johar attended the star-studded event.

Vikrant Massey was recognized as the Best Actor, while Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" took home the Best Film trophy. The Best Actress award went to Shefali Shah for "Three of Us."

The Best Series Award went to Barun Sobti's Netflix series "Kohrra."

Best Short Film – 'Nocturnal Burger'

Best Director – 'Nocturnal Burger' - Reema Maya

Best Actor – 'Giddh' (The Scavenger) - Sanjay Mishra

Best Actress – 'Nocturnal Burger' – Millo Sunka

Best Writing – 'Giddh' – Ashok Sankhla and Manish Saini

Best Cinematography – 'Last Days of Summer' - Jigmet Wangchuk

Series

Best Series – 'Kohrra'

Best Direction – 'Jubilee' - Vikramaditya Motwane

Best Writing – 'Kohrra' – Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma

Best Actor – 'Kohrra' - Savinderpal Vicky

Best Actress – 'Trial by Fire' - Rajshri Deshpande

Best Supporting Actor – 'Jubilee' - Sidhant Gupta

Best Supporting Actress – 'Lust Stories season 2': The Mirror – Amruta Subhash

Features

Best Film – '12th Fail'

Best Direction – PS Vinothraj – 'Koozhangal' (Pebbles)

Best Writing – Devashish Makhija - 'Joram'

Best Editing - Abhro Banerjee – 'Joram'

Best Cinematography - Avinash Arun – 'Three of Us'

Best Actor – Vikrant Massey – '12th Fail'

Best Actress – Shefali Shah – 'Three of Us'

Best Supporting Actor – Jaideep Ahlawat – 'Jaane Jaan'

Best Supporting Actress – Deepti Naval – 'Goldfish'

Gender Sensitivity – 'Fire in the Mountains'

Congratulations to all the winners