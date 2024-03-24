Bollywood actor Neha Sharma may step into the political arena during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as hinted by her father, Congress leader Ajay Sharma and reports emerged on March 24.

"Congress should get Bhagalpur, we will fight and win the seat. If Congress gets Bhagalpur, I would want my daughter Neha Sharma to contest, since I am already a MLA. But if the party wants me to fight, I will do that," Ajay Sharma said.

Neha Sharma, known for her roles in films like 'Crook' alongside Emraan Hashmi, 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2', 'Tum Bin 2', and 'Mubarakan', has garnered significant popularity on social media, particularly for her travel-related content. She has more than 21 million followers on Instagram.

Ajay Sharma also expressed confidence in the INDIA alliance's prospects in Bihar, asserting their determination to "wipe out" the BJP from the state in the upcoming elections.

"We will wipe out NDA from Bihar. Bihar will take the responsibility of removing Narendra Modi from power this time," he said.

Negotiations about seat-sharing within the INDIA alliance faced challenges in January after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke with the Congress Party and joined the BJP. Tejashwi Yadav, the head of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), did, however, suggest that the talks are coming to an end and that an official statement is anticipated next week.

"Everything will be decided in two or three days. It is in the final stages. There are some issues over a seat or two, but everything will be sorted out," he said.

In addition to assembly elections in four states, the seven-phase 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are slated to occur from April 19 to June 1.