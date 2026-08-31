Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga crowned Miss Teen International 2026 in Jaipur

Cuba’s Jhoanna Uranga was crowned Miss Teen International 2026 at the pageant’s grand finale in Jaipur, succeeding Spain’s Lorena Ruiz.

Uranga won the title after competing against contestants from more than 30 countries. Namibia’s Chantel Boeren was named first runner-up, while Paraguay’s Giuliana Ocariz finished second runner-up. Andrea Almestica of the United States was the third runner-up, and Darelys Nico of the US Virgin Islands finished fourth runner-up.

Speaking to the media after her victory, Uranga said she had spent more than three years preparing for the competition.

“I was preparing for this for over three years, and honestly, all the hard work, the preparations, all the classes I have taken have truly paid off because this is one of my biggest dreams and it just came true,” she said.

The competition featured multiple rounds of judging, with contestants assessed on their presentation and performances before the judges and audience.

Contestants from countries including Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Fiji, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Namibia, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Romania, Spain, Sri Lanka, the United States, Venezuela, Vietnam and Zimbabwe took part in the competition.

Nikhil Anand, owner of Miss Teen International, congratulated Uranga and said the final decision had been difficult.

“I’m so happy that the girls brought such an exceptional performance to the world, and it was a difficult choice to make. Congratulations to Cuba, which got its first Miss International crown, and we’re looking forward to working with her,” Anand said.

He also praised the Indian contestant’s performance, saying she came close to winning the title but missed out by a narrow margin.

“She’s a great candidate, and she performed exceptionally well today. I always say it’s a competition. Sometimes things might go well; sometimes things might not go well. And India missed the chance by a little margin,” he said.

The grand finale was judged by Miss Universe India 2026 Kezia Liz Mejo, Miss Teen International president Nikhil Anand and Miss India International 2026 Vaishnavi Ganesh.