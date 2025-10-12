‘Cultural ties are very close now’: Korean envoy celebrates growing Korea-India bond at Rang De Korea festival

The growing cultural connection between India and South Korea took center stage at the fourth edition of Rang De Korea, held at Nexus Select CITYWALK Plaza in New Delhi on October 11. Organised by the Korean Cultural Centre India, the festival brought the vibrant energy of Seoul to the capital, drawing thousands of Hallyu enthusiasts eager to experience Korea’s music, food, and traditions.

HE Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, inaugurated the event and praised the enthusiasm of Indian audiences. “I wish more Indian people could have watched and joined us at this show. But I’m very proud that we were able to present this wonderful show tonight,” he said, expressing hope that more Indians will continue to embrace Korean culture.

Highlighting the evolution of the two nations’ relationship, Ambassador Lee noted that cultural exchange has now become as significant as trade and investment. “For the last decade, we were very close in trade, in investment, in business. Now, the cultural ties have grown as another vibrant pillar connecting both countries,” he said.

Lee added that the Korean Wave, or Hallyu, “has become a mainstream trend among young people” in India, alongside the rapid rise of K-beauty and K-food products.

The festival showcased an impressive lineup of performances from Korea, including the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team, fusion group S-Flava—known for blending traditional Korean music with b-boying—and a Korean traditional dance troupe.

The highlight of the evening came when K-pop boy band Younite took the stage, sending fans into a frenzy with their energetic renditions of Bomba, Rock Steady, and other popular tracks such as One+Won, Poco Loco, Pump Your Sneakers, Geekin, and Taste. The group also interacted with fans earlier in the day, deepening the excitement around their India visit.

Hwang Il Yong, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre India, thanked Delhiites for their growing love for Korean culture. “Korean culture has now become a mainstream cultural phenomenon among India’s young generation, and the market for Korean products such as K-beauty and K-food is growing rapidly,” he said. “Through this festival, we hope to expand Korea-India cultural exchange further and deepen mutual understanding and friendship between our two countries.”

Adding to the festive atmosphere were five Seoul Street zones, where visitors explored Korean cuisine, fashion, and entertainment. Since its launch in 2022, Rang De Korea has grown into a symbolic celebration of the friendship between India and Korea—showcasing how shared cultural passions can bridge borders.