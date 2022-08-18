After three successive flops, Akshay Kumar is back to make a mark among his fans with his new movie ‘Cuttputli’. Actress Rakul Preet Singh is acting along side Kumar in a pivotal role, which is set for digital release on OTT Platform Disney+Hotstar.

Cuttputlli is the official remake of the 2018 film Ratsasan. The film will have its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Psychological thriller Ratsasan is a story of a psycho killer who trap young girls and make them his victims and yet is able to escape from the clutches of law and the police everytime. More details about the project are awaited.

Akshay and Rakul were seen kicking off the shoot at St. George's College and the main market in Barlow Ganj when the movie just began production in Mussoorie.

Although none of the principal actors were mentioned in the motion poster reveal post on Thursday, the movie's producers announced the project on its official social media handles.

“Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon #CuttputlliOnHotstar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms,” Disney+Hotstar wrote in a tweet.

The movie is produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment.