‘Cyberpunk 2077’ heads to the big screen as video game adaptation enters development

A film based on the popular video game Cyberpunk 2077 is in development at Paramount, bringing the dystopian science-fiction franchise to the big screen.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, known for producing the Transformers film series, is attached to the project. CD Projekt Red, the Polish video game developer that created Cyberpunk 2077 and holds the franchise rights, will also serve as a producer.

Released in December 2020 after several delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set in Night City, a futuristic metropolis dominated by powerful corporations, crime and advanced technology.

The game follows V, a mercenary who becomes entangled with a biochip containing the digital consciousness of Johnny Silverhand, a rock star and notorious criminal portrayed by Keanu Reeves. As V attempts to separate their consciousness, the pair confront Arasaka, a powerful corporation that exerts significant control over the city.

Despite facing widespread technical problems at launch, Cyberpunk 2077 went on to achieve major commercial success, selling 40 million copies worldwide. Its expansion, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, has also performed strongly, with sales reaching 15 million copies.

Further details about the film, including its cast, director, storyline and expected release date, have yet to be announced.