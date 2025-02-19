Cynthia Erivo, fresh off her acclaimed performance in Wicked, is set to take on the role of Jesus Christ in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. The highly anticipated production will run from August 1 to August 3, with Tony Award-winning director Sergio Trujillo at the helm.

The Wicked star shared the news on social media, expressing her excitement with the caption, “Just a little busy this summer, can’t wait.”

Jesus Christ Superstar, which first premiered on Broadway in 1971, is a rock opera that chronicles the final days of Jesus Christ. Erivo’s casting marks a bold and historic move in the show's legacy.

Currently, Erivo is enjoying a wave of success, having recently received a nomination for her performance in Wicked. Reflecting on her journey, she shared, “I hope it’s a bit of a love letter to everyone who feels different, who feels out of place, to all of the Black women who have walked into rooms and felt like they haven’t been welcomed.”

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked featured an ensemble cast including Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh. The film adaptation has been widely praised for its performances and reimagining of the beloved Broadway musical.