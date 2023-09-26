The Dadasaheb Phalke award will be given to veteran actress Waheeda Rehman. Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information and Broadcast, said that legendary actress Waheeda Rehman has been selected to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year.

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award this year. The news was announced by none other than the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur.

Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news. He wrote, “I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others".

He further added, “In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma and Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork”.