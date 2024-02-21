The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai on February 20, with many renowned celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, Atlee, and Nayanthara attending.

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor Award, and Nayanthara was named Best Actress. The full list of winners includes Nayanthara for Best Actress in 'Jawan', Rani Mukerji for Best Actress in 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Best Director for 'Animal', Vicky Kaushal for Best Actor (Critics) for 'Sam Bahadur', Anirudh Ravichander for Best Music Director for 'Jawan', Varun Jain for Best Playback Singer (Male) for 'Tere Vaste' from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Bobby Deol for Best Actor in a Negative Role for 'Animal', Rupali Ganguly for Best Actress in a Television Series for 'Anupamaa', Neil Bhatt for Best Actor in a Television Series for 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' for Television Series of the Year, Karishma Tanna for Best Actress in a Web Series for 'Scoop', Moushumi Chatterjee for Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry, and KJ Yesudas for Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry.

Filmmaker Atlee, actor Shahid Kapoor, and director duo Raj and DK also received awards for their work in 2023.