Dakota Johnson, the acclaimed actor known for her role in "Fifty Shades of Grey," recently expressed her views on Hollywood's current approach to filmmaking during a press tour for her latest film, "Materialists." She remarked that the industry is "a bit of a mess," largely due to studios' preference for remaking successful projects repeatedly, rather than innovating and taking risks. Johnson's comments highlight a significant challenge facing the film industry today: the tension between commercial success and creative originality.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson elaborated on her concerns, pointing out that "creative decisions are made by committee" and often by individuals "who don't even really watch movies or know anything about them." This, she suggests, leads to a risk-averse culture that prioritises financial stability over artistic innovation. Johnson's perspective resonates with many in the industry who feel that the current system stifles creativity and limits opportunities for fresh storytelling.

Johnson also underscored the audience's desire for originality, stating, "Humans don't want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things." Her remarks suggest that the demand for novel and diverse content is not being met, as studios relentlessly pursue familiar formulas. This critique raises questions about the long-term sustainability of Hollywood's current business model and its impact on the film industry's evolution.

As Johnson continues to promote "Materialists," co-starring Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, her upcoming projects signal a shift towards new narratives. She is set to feature in "Verity," alongside Anne Hathaway, which is scheduled for release in May 2026. Directed by Michael Showalter, "Verity" may offer audiences the innovative storytelling that Johnson champions.