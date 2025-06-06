Dakota Johnson made her first public appearance since news broke of her split from Chris Martin, choosing not to address the breakup during a guest spot on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Instead, the actress promoted her upcoming film Materialists, directed by Celine Song.

Johnson praised Song, calling herself “obsessed” with the filmmaker after watching her Oscar-nominated work, Past Lives. She and Meyers lightened the tone by referring to Materialists as a “rom-dramedy,” hinting at its blend of romance and humour with dramatic weight.

Her silence on the breakup came just a day after reports confirmed that she and the Coldplay frontman had ended their nearly eight-year relationship. The couple, who began dating in 2017, had shared a home in Malibu and were known for keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Johnson was seen leaving The Greenwich Hotel in New York before taping the show, marking her first public outing since the news surfaced. The pair were last photographed together in May, months after a rep denied earlier split rumors and insisted they were “happily together.”

In past interviews, Johnson had spoken affectionately about Martin and his children with Gwyneth Paltrow, saying in March that she loved watching him perform and considered his kids part of her life.

No official comment has been made by either Johnson or Martin regarding the breakup.