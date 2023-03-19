Dalljiet Kaur is grateful to be one of the few people who has given a second shot at love as the actress tied the knot with UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel in a traditional marriage ceremony.



As per reports, she will now relocate to London with her nine-year-old son, Jaydon.

“This is a new chapter in both our lives, one we call “Take 2”, and one we’re excited to share with you, after all…this is life-changing for us all! Moving to Kenya, Africa after living and building a successful career in Mumbai for 20 years, and never having lived anywhere but in India 🇮🇳 !”, the TV actress earlier shared her journey with Nikhil Patel via Instagram earlier in February.

“This move will be exciting yet overwhelming…right from Jaydon’s school to my career…everything is about to change for the better. We will be breaking out of our box and our comfort zone for a life of excitement and adventures we cannot wait for! Nik and I have decided to make you all part of this crazy journey together in our most candid, sometimes vulnerable, yet always interesting way”.

“See how an actor juggles a new family dynamic on a new continent while balancing a career in Bollywood, with her non-Hindi speaking husband who travels to some of the most exciting yet dangerous places in the world for business. We have a lot of fun videos lined up already for you all, from what Nik did with my engagement ring for weeks before he finally proposed to me in Nepal 🇳🇵, to every event and emotion from our wedding this year! 🥰”, she further wrote.

Dalljiet earlier stated that she met Nick at a friend’s party in Dubai last year where she only spoke about her son, and he was talking about his two daughters, 13-year-old Aariyana and eight-year-old Aanika. He wore blue nail polish on his toes, and when she asked him about it, he replied, ‘I am a proud dad of two girls.’

"Romance wasn’t in the air back then; it was just two single parents chatting. Love happened with time”.

The two got engaged on January 3 in Nepal after dating for about a year. Dalljiet was earlier married to actor Shalin Bhanot. They were married in 2009 and engaged in an ugly divorce battle that ended in 2013.