The Dambuk Festival 2023 was a musical extravaganza featuring top artists from across the globe. However, the highlight of the day was Dobom Doji, a folk singer from Arunachal Pradesh. Along with his band, The Dobom Doji Collective (DDC), he took the audience on an unforgettable musical journey.

Dobom is the frontman of the folk fusion group DDC, which has five members total. Many people have praised their most recent release, "Melo Jajine," which is a cover of an old Moge Doji song. The song tells the tale of the forefathers' journey, hardships, and hillside settlement. The band wants to preserve our ancestors' souls and ethos by resurrecting the prayers that have been lost.

The band members include Joe Kabak on lead guitar, Nyaamo Jini on rhythm guitar, Papu Dolo on bass, and Samuel Laye on drums. Despite performing together for less than a year, the band has gained popularity and appreciation from the audience.

Their songs have been a sensation at the Dambuk Festival, reflecting the life of our forefathers and the fables they built. Apart from music, the festival also offered adventure activities such as giant swings, free falls, zip-lining, wall/rock climbing, and hot air balloons. A car rally exclusively for women was also organized.

From Kya surat hai to Woh chali and Chhod do aanchal – if you’ve grown up listening to pop indie music in the ’90s. After a few years of hiatus, The Bombay Vikings also performed on the opening day of Dambuk Festival 2023. With their hit and popular songs, they have also filled everyone's heart to the fullest.

OFAM not only captivates with its music and adventure but also reportedly tantalizes taste buds with a diverse array of local and international cuisines. Numerous stalls scattered around the festival site promise a gastronomic delight for food lovers.