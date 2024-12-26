The song Dammunte Pattukora from Pushpa 2: The Rule has been swiftly deleted from social media platforms, igniting both fervent support and heated debate across the internet. Released by T-Series on December 24, the track, composed by Devi Sri Prasad and sung by Allu Arjun, has quickly become the center of controversy due to its bold lyrics and the timing of its release.

The song, which plays during a tense confrontation between Allu Arjun's iconic character, Pushpa, and the formidable police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (played by Fahadh Faasil), features daring and defiant lyrics. One of the most striking lines, "Dammunte pattukora Shekhawat" (If you have the guts, catch me, Shekhawat!), embodies Pushpa’s fearless nature and unyielding attitude. He continues with, "Pattukonte vodilestha syndicate" (If you catch me, I’ll leave the syndicate), showing his willingness to go back to the forest as a laborer if apprehended, rather than bowing to authority.

The boldness of these lyrics has been met with applause from many fans who appreciate the fearless spirit of Pushpa, a character who represents the underdog standing up to power. However, the song’s provocative timing has only added fuel to the fire.

The song's release on December 24 was a sensitive subject for many, coinciding with ongoing investigations into the tragic stampede that occurred during the Pushpa 2 premiere on December 4. The incident, which resulted in the loss of lives, has sparked public outcry and placed Allu Arjun under scrutiny, as he is being questioned about the crowd management during the event.

The timing of the song’s release, just weeks after the stampede, has caused mixed reactions online. While some view the song as a powerful anthem for defiance, others argue that the provocative lyrics and their delivery in the midst of such a sensitive situation may be seen as tone-deaf or insensitive.