Damsel 2024 is a powerful and empowering film that speaks to the strength and resilience of women. The titular character, portrayed brilliantly by Millie Bobby Brown, is a fierce and determined heroine who defies societal norms and expectations to fight for her own agency and autonomy. Through her journey, Damsel inspires viewers to challenge the status quo, break free from the constraints of gender roles, and embrace their own power and potential. The film beautifully captures the complexities of womanhood, shining a light on the importance of self-empowerment, solidarity, and female camaraderie. Damsel 2024 is a celebration of female strength and determination, a rallying cry for gender equality, and a testament to the indomitable spirit of women everywhere.

"Look how high you’ve climbed. But one mustn’t forget one’s station"

Henry's mother played by Robin Wright villainous spells this compromise out for everybody’s convenience when she declares, “Look how high you’ve climbed. But one mustn’t forget one’s station.” Delivering depth and nuance to her character, the 'House Of Cards' actor performes flawlessly in every scene.

"They maybe royalty but that does not make them good people"

The suspense goes stronger when Angela Bassett, who plays Elodie’s stepmother warns her about the upcoming troubles day before her wedding. Struggling family of Elodie is in need of a miracle to save them. Then magically arrives as an offer of marriage, a handsome prince from a far away kingdom (Nick Robinson) wants to make her his wife, steered by a strong-willed queen (Robin Wright).

"Elodie, you join a long line of women who have helped to build this kingdom"

With this Henry’s mother is played by Robin Wright doesn’t seem like a red flag to Elodie at first, but by saying this line, she certainly shows her villainous motives. Immediately after the wedding ceremony is complete, Henry escorts her to a nearby mountain under the pretence of completing some kind of follow-up ritual. There, Elodie is greeted by what can only be described as the gang of satanists from Rosemary’s Baby, who’ve gathered together to essentially sacrifice her body to a living, (fire) breathing dragon that lives in the depths of the mountain.

" I will escape for every innocent woman whose life was stolen"

In the mountain, Elodie appears to magically develop the skills necessary to evade a mythical creature. She basically Jason Bournes her way out of trouble — she crafts ropes, creates booby traps, constructs homemade explosives. If you want to see a female lead battle a dragon and ace it with some swag, then Damsel is the perfect watch.

"You know nothing of our story...This is the end of your story"

Brown's acting was incredible and the expressions and emotions were so incredibly well done. The story twisted and turned, when Elodie decides to put a end to this horrifying sacrifice to the dragon and stood out as perfectly written action heroine character.

Damsel is directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who hasn’t helmed a feature film in over a decade, and written by Dan Mazeau, who’s had exactly one movie produced in the last 10 years. But this isn’t the kind of film that compels you to find out who’s responsible for it, because its committee-driven mentality becomes apparent even before the opening titles have rolled. For all intents and purposes, however, Damsel is an attempt to launch a new franchise for Millie Bobby Brown, whose Enola Holmes movies seem like masterpieces by comparison.

