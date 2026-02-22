Daniel Radcliffe recounts ‘worst idea’ from Harry Potter era

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed details of what he described as one of the “worst ideas” ever presented to him during the height of his Harry Potter fame — a proposal that left him baffled even as a teenager.

Speaking on a talk show, Radcliffe reflected on unusual film pitches he encountered while working on the globally successful franchise. Among them was a suggestion that he, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint reunite for a remake of The Wizard of Oz.

The actor said the concept quickly descended into confusion. “One of the worst ideas that I've ever heard: During Potter, somebody came to us and… wanted to cast all three of us — me, Emma, and Rupert — in a remake of The Wizard of Oz, where Emma was Dorothy,” he said.

Radcliffe admitted he could not recall which role Grint had been considered for, but remembered his own character clearly. “I just remember I was going to be the lion, but also, he knew karate. I was like a karate-kicking Cowardly Lion,” he said.

The idea struck him as misguided from the outset. “I was like 14 or 15, and I was like, ‘I don't know a lot about the world, but this is a bad idea. This should not be made.’”

Radcliffe rose to international prominence as the lead in the Harry Potter film series, a role that defined his early career. Since then, he has pursued a mix of stage and screen projects aimed at broadening his range as a performer.

He was most recently seen in Merrily We Roll Along, a filmed stage production of the award-winning musical, and is set to return to Broadway in the comedy The Rise and Fall of Reggie Dinkins.