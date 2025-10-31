Daniel Radcliffe returns to Broadway with ‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Daniel Radcliffe is heading back to the Broadway stage — this time, alone in the spotlight. The Harry Potter star will lead the solo play Every Brilliant Thing at the Hudson Theatre, starting previews on February 21, 2026, before officially opening on March 12. The production will run for a limited 13-week engagement, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, the play centres on a man reflecting on his life and the small joys that helped him through dark times. Known for its interactive and unpredictable format, each performance promises a fresh experience shaped by audience participation.

Macmillan praised Radcliffe’s involvement, saying, “Daniel has the intelligence, quick wit, and warmth to navigate the show’s spontaneous moments. He can make you laugh one second and move you deeply the next.”

Radcliffe’s theatre career includes acclaimed turns in Equus, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and most recently, Merrily We Roll Along, which wrapped up in July 2024. With Every Brilliant Thing, he’s set to deliver another emotionally charged performance — one that’s equal parts humour, heart, and humanity.