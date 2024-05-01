Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has spoken out against author J.K. Rowling's recent remarks regarding the transgender community, shedding light on their rift in a new interview. Radcliffe, known for his portrayal of the iconic wizard in the film series, addressed the issue while discussing his current role in the Broadway production of "Merrily We Roll Along."

Expressing sadness over Rowling's comments, Radcliffe emphasized the empathy he once associated with her and her work. However, he confirmed that he has not had any contact with Rowling since her controversial statements surfaced. Despite their past collaboration, Radcliffe asserted his commitment to supporting the rights of all LGBTQ individuals, distancing himself from Rowling's views.

Responding to accusations of ingratitude towards Rowling, Radcliffe underscored the importance of holding one's own beliefs independent of others, acknowledging Rowling's role in his career while asserting his right to dissent.

This isn't the first time Radcliffe has addressed Rowling's comments. In a 2020 essay for the Trevor Project, he defended the transgender community, affirming the identity and dignity of transgender individuals. Meanwhile, Rowling has remained steadfast in her anti-trans sentiments, facing ongoing criticism for her stance.

In response to support from Radcliffe and fellow Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson for the trans community, Rowling took to social media to defend her views, sparking further controversy. Additionally, transgender journalist India Willoughby reported Rowling to police for misgendering her, prompting a heated exchange between the two.