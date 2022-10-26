It’s that time of year when the Northeastern states along with Guwahati will experience a musical extravaganza as the Danish soft rock and pop rock group Michael Learns To Rock (MLTR) is all set to rock audiences with their hit numbers.

Sunny Shimrah, the director of the 7 Sisters Foundation, said that the famed trio of Jascha Richter, Mikkel Lentz, and Käre Wanscher will play some of their greatest hits as part of their "Back on the road tour."

The band will play in six other Indian towns, including Tura on December 1, Guwahati on November 27, and Aizawl on November 25.

Tickets will be made available at the beginning of the first week of November 2022.

MLTR has already been performed in India earlier. The band is known for hits including Paint My Love, You Took My Heart Away, Sleeping Child, and Someday. They gave performances in Guwahati and Mumbai in 2015, and they were one of the first international bands to play in Shillong back in 2005.

The 1988-formed band MLTR has continuously sold tens of thousands of copies of its self-titled debut album, which debuted in the top 5 of the album charts in both Denmark and Norway. The trio has performed ever since making their international debut in September 1991, selling more than 12 million legally obtained albums.