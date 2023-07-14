Tamannaah Bhatia recently formally acknowledged her relationship with Vijay Varma following months of dating speculations. In Lust Stories 2, the two were pictured together for the first time.

They appeared in the Netflix anthology short by Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay Varma addressed the rumors that his relationship with Tamannaah was a PR gimmick to promote Lust Stories 2 in a recent interview.

Tamannaah recently referred to Vijay Varma as her "happy place" in an interview. The latter has now paid it forward and declared that he is not only content but also "madly in love with her." The 'romantic phase' of his life, according to Vijay, is currently in progress.

"I think it’s fairly understood now that we are dating each other," Vijay told GQ India. Further speaking about his relationship with Tamannaah, Vijay said, “I am happy and madly in love with her. I call this my ‘I’ve ended my villain era and gotten into the romance era’ phase of life.”

“I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen”, Tamannaah said during an interview with Film Companion in June.

She had further said about Vijay, "He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down... He's a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place”.